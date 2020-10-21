Nagarjuna May Skip Bigg Boss Telugu 4 This Weekend Episode?

Akkineni Nagarjuna has been one of the most successful hosts of Bigg Boss Telugu. As you all might aware, earlier, Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 and season 2 were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani respectively. Nagarjuna has been continuing as the host of the third season and fans always love to watch Nagarjuna on Bigg Bigg Telugu during weekends. Rumors are doing rounds that Nagarjuna is planning to go on leave for a couple of days owing to work commitments.

According to the reliable sources, Nagarjuna is jetted off to the Himalayas to join the sets of his upcoming film ‘Wild Dog’. The makers of the movie has begun a new schedule of the shoot in Manali. Nagarjuna has joined the team on Monday and he will be seen playing the role of NIA officer in the film.

Nagarjuna has been working tirelessly and juggling between the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu and ‘Wild Dog. Speculations are rife that Nagarjuna might not be hosting this weekend episode as he is in Manali. On the other hand, there are also reports that he would be flying in a special charter flight to host Bigg Boss weekend episodes as he doesn’t want to disappoint his fans. Still, it’s unclear, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

The movie ‘Wild Dog’ is helmed by Ashishor Solomon co-starring Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in supporting roles. The film is expected to release by mid of next year.