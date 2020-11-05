Nagarjuna May Skip Bigg Boss Again Over Brahmastra Shoot, Guess Who's The Host?

One cannot deny the fact that everything changes in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house with blink of an eye. It has been sixty days the contestants have been grueling in the house. The contestants have been facing grueling tasks in the house on a daily basis and another few weeks left for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale. There’s no official date about the grand finale from the makers end.

As you all might aware, Akkineni Nagarjuna hasn’t hosted the Dasara weekend episode as he was busy with ‘Wild Dog’ shoot in Manali. Nagarjuna requested his daughter-in-law, actress Samantha to host the show. She was replaced in Nagarjuna’s for Dasara weekend episode and it has registered an 11 TRPs rating, as per the sources. If reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna may soon skip another Bigg Boss Telugu weekend episode. Yes, what you read is rightI

Nagarjuna has been roped to play an important role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Brahmastra’. According to the reliable sources, Nagarjuna is expected to join the shoot of ‘Brahmastra which is going to take place in Mumbai for ten days. Ranbir, Alia and Mouni Roy are expected to join the shoot with Nagarjuna for 10 days. It is said that Nagarjuna might fly from Manali to Mumbai directly after the completion of ‘Wild Dog’. If pandemic didn’t strike, the makers of the Brahmastra would have complete the shoot by mid of this year. They had a plan to release the film next month of this year but the pandemic had ruined all the plans of the makers.

Nagarjuna flying to Mumbai for the Brahmastra shoot has become a hot topic on social media. It’s known fact that Nagarjuna is the host of the current season Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Netizens are asking who will be the guest host for Bigg Boss Telugu. There are more chances for Samantha to return back to small screen, If Samantha rejects the proposal then show organizers might rope veteran actress Ramya Krishna to fill in his place. Speculations are doing the rounds if Samantha host another weekend episode, there could be a chance for Naga Chaitanya to appear on the show to promote his upcoming film ‘Love Story’ along with Sai Pallavi. Before jumping to conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers end.