Nagarjuna May Quit Bigg Boss After Season 4, Find Out Why

Bigg Boss Telugu is in its fourth successfully season. Come December 20 and it will be curtains down for one of the most watched TV show. We already told you that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu will be held on Sunday. The final round of elimination will happen tomorrow when two other candidates will be shown the door. There is a lot of speculation over the name of the winner. We have to wait another two days to know who will win Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Bigg Boss Telugu's success has been largely not only due to contestants but also because of its hosts. It was Jr NTR who kickstarted the popular TV reality show in Telugu in season 1, then it was the turn of Nani who became the host for Bigg Boss season 2. From the last season onwards Season 3 and 4, Akkineni Nagarjuna has been successfully hosting the two seasons. However, we think he may call it quits after this season. If you are wondering why here goes the reason.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is known as the king of Tollywood. His charisma is unmatchable and he is the crowdpuller in all his movies. So there is no disputing the fact that Nag is a great actor. When it comes to hosting too, Nargajuna has hosted another game show Meelo Yevaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of the Hindi hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Akkineni hero has successfully pulled off the role and managed to keep the audience in his grip with his charm and wits.

However, when it comes to a show like Bigg Boss, it's a different ball game altogether. In one of the interviews after season 3, when asked if Nagarjuna enjoyed hosting Bigg Boss, he replied in the negative. In fact he said that he did not like spying on people or keeping them in a controlled environment. "I am a person who wants to let people be," he had said in an exclusive interview with Sakshipost. This was hint enough to conclude that Nag is not enjoying the TV stint, particularly Bigg Boss even though he has to appear only on weekends.

Also considering the fact that the COVID vaccine is on its way and the film industry is slowly resuming activities in a normal way, Nag would rather spend his time shooting for movies than waste on a TV reality show. We know what nagarjuna gives his best to whatever he does. However, Akkineni fans would love to see him on the big screen wooing his leading ladies and fighting up goons rather than reprimanding inmates inside the Bigg Boss house.

Let's see what the future holds for Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna Akkineni.