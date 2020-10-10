Nagarjuna May Not Host Bigg Boss Show Next Week

Akkineni Nagarjuna is the host of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. The audience are in love with the hosting skills of Nagarjuna and the show has got the highest TRPs. According to the reports, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has managed to garner a decent TRP rating on weekdays. Talking about the weekend episode, it is being said that the TRP ratings are very high. It wouldn’t be wrong, if we say, Nagarjuna is one of the key persons behind this and is entertaining the viewers with his hosting skills. We have seen Nagarjuna controlling the contestants, giving warnings to them, and guiding them to perform well in all tasks. The show is getting a good response from the viewers for the game plans and strategies.

The latest news that is doing the rounds is that we all are going to miss Nagarjuna for a few episodes. According to the reliable sources, Nagarjuna won’t be appearing in the next weekend episode; Nag will be going on leave for a couple of days. Nagarjuna is occupied with the film ‘Wild Dog’ and the shoot has been halted since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The makers of the movie believed to have planned a foreign schedule and Nagarjuna is likely to attend the shooting of the film. The makers are planning to finish the movie at the earliest possible. Due to work commitments, Nagarjuna is likely to jet off next week to Thailand. As a result, we are likely to miss his presence on the reality show Bigg Boss. Still, it’s unclear, an official confirmation regarding the news is expected out soon.



While show lovers are waiting with bated breath to know who is going to replace Nagarjuna. We will promise you to inform the new host name as early as possible. In the meantime, our dear viewers, don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.