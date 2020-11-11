Nagarjuna, Makers Accidently Announce Winner Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Akkineni Nagarjuna Bigg Boss Telugu 4 inching towards Grand Finale and it is expected to take place sometime in the second week of December. The reality show has become the talk of the town, since its launch. All show lovers are eagerly waiting to see who will lift the winner’s trophy.

Talking about the contestants, Abhijeet, Sohel, Akhil, Lasya, Mukku Avinash, Ariyana and Harika are the strong contenders in the show. They all are giving tough completion to each other in the game to emerge as a winner. Some of the fans have already decided that Abhijeet will become the winner of the season. Not only the audience, even a few Telugu celebrities predict that Abhijeet has all qualities to become winner.

Looks like Abhijeet may not become winner of the current season. It is being speculated on social media that Abhijeet is likely to get evicted in the next few eliminations as the game will become tougher for the contestants as the show is nearing its completion. On the other hand, reports are doing the rounds, Akhil is all set to enter into a secret room in tonight’s episode. The reason is yet to be known.

If you may recall, Former contestant Rahul Sipligunj who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The makers of the show did fake elimination of Rahul Sipligunj and they have sent him to a secret room. Now, Akhil is also going to a secret room. This has raised many eyebrows on social media and the buzz on social media suggests that Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss Telugu 4 could be planning to repeat same and to make winner whoever goes to secret room. Akhil sending to the secret room is clearly visible that he is one of the strong contestants in the house. Nagarjuna or makers deciding the winner will totally depend upon the audience choice and their votes decide the fate of the contestants. Let’s wait and watch who will become will walk out with the winner title.