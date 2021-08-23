Nagarjuna Launches Trailer Of Sushanth’s Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu

Young hero Sushanth’s wholesome action thriller Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu has completed all the formalities, including censor and it is due for release on 27th of this month. Promotions are in full swing for the film and today king Nagarjuna has released its theatrical trailer.

The trailer looks promising with an intriguing story and engaging narration. It’s a complete package as it has all the commercial elements. Though it’s his first film, director S Darshan has handled the film quite convincingly.

The trailer unveils the film’s plotline, though it doesn’t disclose the incident that landed Sushanth in troubles. Chaos happen in a colony and a batch of goons and police are after Sushanth who was leading a happy life till then. He has a beautiful girlfriend played by Meenakshi Chaudhary.

Sushanth is superb in the highly energetic role, while Meenakshi looks pretty as his colleague. M Sukumar’s camera work is commendable, while Praveen Lakkaraju’s background score takes the visuals to next level. Production design looks lavish.

Legendary actress Bhanumathi’s grandson Ravi Shankar Shastri along with Ekta Shastri and Harish Koyalagundla is producing the film under AI Studios & Shaastra Movies banners.

Based on real incidents, Vennela Kishore will be seen in a hilarious role in the movie whereas Priyadarshi and Abhinav Gomatam roles will be a big surprise.

Cast: Sushanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Venkat, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Aishwarya, Nikhil Kailasa, Krishna Chaitanya & Others