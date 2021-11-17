Nagarjuna Launches Trailer Of Raj Tarun's Anubhavinchu Raja

Young and talented hero Raj Tarun’s out and out entertainer Anubhavinchu Raja directed by Sreenu Gavireddy and produced by Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVC LLP) gets its theatrical trailer released. King Akkineni Nagarjuna has launched the trailer and conveyed his best wishes to the entire team.

The trailer starts off showing the childhood episode of Raj Tarun who dances at a theatre where we can see a huge cut-out of Nagarjuna. Cut to present, he is working at a software firm as a security guard. Kashish Khan is a techie working in the firm. While Raj Tarun is in love with this girl, she doesn’t like security guards.

When she asks him to show his original, we get to see the original side of Raj Tarun who is a rich guy in his village and leads a lavish life. He is now willing to become president of the village. The trailer also introduces other important characters of the movie.

Sreenu Gavireddy wins brownie points for his witty writing and wonderful taking, wherein production values are first class. Visuals look vibrant, thanks to the brilliant camera work of Nagesh Banell. Gopi Sundar adds fun quotient with his background score. On the whole, the trailer offers nonstop entertainment and takes the expectations on the film to another level.

Actually, Nagarjuna begun the movie promotions by releasing first look of Anubhavinchu Raja. Then, mega power star Ram Charan unleashed teaser. While Yuvasamrat Naga Chaitanya released first single of the movie, Pooja Hegde launched second single. Certainly, all the promotional content received tremendous response.

Kashish Khan is the leading lady opposite Raj Tarun in the movie produced by Supriya Yarlagadda. Gopi Sundar rendered soundtracks, while Nagesh Banell handled cinematography. Bhaskarabhatla is the lyricist and Chota K Prasad is the editor.

Anubhavinchu Raja is getting ready for theatrical release on November 26th.