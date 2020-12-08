Nagarjuna Hails Bigg Boss Telugu's Remarkable Feat

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 4’ has managed to entertain the viewers with its drama-packed episodes. Unlike the last season, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has not been able to create magic in terms of TRPs. The current season was launched in the month of September and likely to get conclude in third week of December.

The makers of the show have changed the slot from 9:30 pm to 10 pm on weekdays. Currently, six contestants are fighting for the title of this year as its entertain best. Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu's 4 grand finale promises to be something to watch out for. The host of the Nagarjuna expressed gratitude to the audience for supporting the show.

He said that “ The greatest satisfaction is when you can entertain crores of the audience every week. And that too in the difficult times of pandemic. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has wiped off the previous records established by Bigg Boss season three at a national level. 20+TVR made it the biggest launch of Bigg Boss show ever, 4 crore tunes in AP ad Telangana in the latest week are just indications of love showered by viewers. In the past weeks, 83 percent of the people in twin states have sampled Bigg Boss season four. It’s a remarkable feat. And now we are entering into the most exciting phase finale of the show building further momentum. My heartfelt gratitude to the audience of Bigg Boss season four”.