This year’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is turning out to be the most successful season since its inception. One of the reasons for this is undoubtedly the presence of Akkineni Nagarjuna. After having the first taste of the job last year, this time around, Nagarjuna seems like a ‘master at work’. He is clearly making the most of his previous year’s experience, fine-tuning his anchoring prowess, which is visible during the weekends. Hosting such reality shows is quite a tricky task. Things can go from being good to unappealing pretty quickly. Interestingly, there hasn’t been a dull moment or drabness that would usually invite yawns from the audiences this time around. On the contrary, the viewers are really liking the way King Nag is handling things, in his own modest way, and enjoying every bit of it.

Also most heartening is this fact that he is not merely reading from the script. In fact, he has been closely following every moment which is really helping him in quickly countering contestants’ justifications. This was all too evident when he grilled the inmates for their mistakes during the last weekend show. By the way, did you notice, the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been a gripping affair so far despite not having many popular celebrities in its ranks? Much to the delight of the organizers, this year’s season has managed to fetch good TRPs ratings, thanks to the novelty in the tasks that are being thrown at the contestants this time and not to forget the frequent fights among the housemates.

But why are we talking about all this now? Well, there is a strong reason for that. We have a slightly dampening news that might put you off, briefly though! At a time when the reality show is picking up its pace, it is believed Akkineni Nagarjuna is likely to go off the show. Well, hold your horses, his absence is only going to be for a brief period.

According to sources, Nagarjuna is not expected to be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for a few weeks. The reason for that is his filmy commitments which will see him resuming work on his forthcoming film ‘Wild Dog’. For this very purpose, Nagarjuna will be first flying to Thailand for a couple of days to complete an important sequence. The same sources tell us that the actor will be ‘on leave’ from Bigg Boss for about 20 days to finish his work commitments. Once done with it, Nagarjuna will return to his host duties on every Saturday and Sunday. In this context, Probably, Nagarjuna may not appear for about six episodes, is what we learn from our sources.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Nagarjuna went off the Bigg Boss show. He did the same thing during the previous season as he flew to Spain to celebrate his 60th birthday with his family. Actress Ramya Krishna chipped in to fill his shoes and you know what, she simply aced it that time. Audiences and netizens were in awe of her mesmerizing presence and sharp wit which worked wonders for the organizers to offset Nagarjuna’s absence.

Coming back to this season, it would be really interesting to see who will do the honours in Nagarjuna’s place. Will it be Ramya Krishna once again or Bigg Boss has another surprise ace up his sleeves? Will they be able to pull off this time too especially since Nagarjuna is being loved most on social media? Well, the suspense is going to be there in the air for some time before we get the scoop on it. As usual, we promise we will get you that before no one else can.

How would you see the Bigg Boss Telugu stage sans Nagarjuna? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.