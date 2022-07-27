Nagarjuna Finishes Promo Shoot Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most watched shows on the small screen. It's been close to a year that the show organizers announced or shared any updates about the new season.

If you are a die-hard fan of Bigg Boss Telugu and waiting for updates about the new season, then, you guys have landed on the right page. Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is expected to get launched in September.

If the latest buzz doing the rounds is to be believed, Nagarjuna who will be hosting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu is said to have completed the promo shoot in Hyderabad at Annapurna studios.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 promo is expected to be out in a couple of days from now. Anchor Dhanush, Anchor Shiva, Hima Bindhu and a few other popular celebrities from television are said to be participating in the show. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates,