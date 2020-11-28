Nagarjuna Faces The Heat From Abijeet Fans What Nani Did For Kaushal Manda

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is getting more interesting by the day. There are new twists and turns to keep the TRPs up along with drama and fun added for good measure. The Bigg Boss makers released a promo this morning for weekend special elimination episode and host Akkineni Nagarjuna's favouritism towards Monal Gajjar is not being taken kindly by the small screen viewers. That apart, the fact that Nagarjuna got serious on Bigg Boss Season 4's most popular contestant Abhijeet too has angered the huge fan following the contestant enjoys.

Now, Nagarjuna is facing the heat from Abi fans on social media for targetting Abhijeet.This reminds us of what happened in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2. Nani was badly trolled for hitting out at Kaushal Manda in every episode. However, Kaushal walked away with the winner's title. Now in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, same scene is repeating. Abhijeet fans are angry with Nagarjuna for targeting him and supporting Monal. Have a look at the tweet:

Kaushal - nani made him negative..Kaushal winner

Abhijit- nag made hime negative .. abhijit winner #biggbosstelugu4 — Bigg Boss -Abhijit (@Jonsnowdad) November 28, 2020

If you are looking forward for tonight's epsiode, then this piece of news is for you. Yes, everyone eagerly waits to see who has managed to survive longer in the controversial house, and who is shown the outside door. The excitement for evictions for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is much more as it has already been 85 days, and we still see seven contestants locked in the house. But, if you're waiting to know, who is going home this week, you're going to be a little disappointed. According to the reliable sources, no evictions are going to happen this week. Yes, you read that right! No eliminations will happen today, and no contestant will leave the house.