Nagarjuna Express Gratitude To The Audience For Massive TRP Ratings Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality show on Television. Recently, the season four was ended on a high note and the grand finale episode was aired on December 20. According to the trusted sources, the season has registered the highest TRP rating of 21.7. It garnered the highest TRP among all seasons.

Nagarjuna took to social media and thanked fans all the love. He also thanked all the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 for love and support throughout the season. He wrote, "WOWWWW!! Thank you for your love..#BBTeluguGrandFinale..We couldn’t have done it without you..to the audience, to the contestants." This season witnessed many twists and turns since the start with 16 contestants in the house. Abhijeet Duddala became the winner while Akhil emerged as the first runner. Also, megastar Chiranjeevi's presence as the chief guest managed to grab the attention.

Bigg Boss Telugu all seasons grand finale ratings.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 1: 14:13 TRP

Bigg Boss Telugu season 2: 15:05 TRP rating

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3:18:29 TRP rating

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4:19:51 TRP rating

Talking about last season, Abhijeet walked out with winner's trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs. Akhil Sarthak became second runner up of the show. Ariyana, Harika and Sohel were the top five finalists of the show. Post the show, all Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants are occupied with various projects with different directors. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale became most watched all thanks to Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi for garnering highest TRP rating as they have made the audience glued to their TV sets.