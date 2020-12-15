Nagarjuna Copying Salman Khan Style For Bigg Boss TRPs?

Only a few days are left for Bigg Boss Telugu's 4 grand finale episodes and preparations are going on in full swing. Reports are doing the rounds Megastar Chiranjeevi or Jr NTR one among these two are expected to grace the show. One cannot deny the fact Nagarjuna is the best host for India’s most controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. The success of shows ultimately depends on the host and undoubtedly Nagarjuna's nails with his impeccable hosting. He makes everyone hooks to their television with his stye and humor.

His humongous fan followers prove that he is the pillar of the show and that the TRP rates soar high predominately due to him. Bigg Boss now airs in about 6 regional languages and all of them are hits among the masses. With shows in Hindi, Telegu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali and Marathi. Sometimes the show makers of Bigg Boss could copy other languages style to improvise their TRPs. Are you thinking, who could have copied it? The buzz on social media suggests that Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss Telugu makers are following the footprints of Hindi Bigg Boss and Salman Khan, Yes, what you read is right. The makers have unleashed the latest promo of where Bigg Boss ex-housemates seen interviewing the five contestants of the current season.

If you may recall, Salman Khan has launched the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 14 with freshers and Tofani seniors. They made a prank on the audience that the show would end in last week but again they have introduced ex-housemates as challengers in the house. Currently, the show is doing well in terms of viewership. Likewise, Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers could be eyeing on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss success formula by inviting ex-housemates to Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to enthrall all of us.