Nagarjuna Bumper Offer To Krithi Shetty

Krithi Shetty is one of the most talked stars in Tollywood. She became an overnight star with her debut movie 'Uppena'. She is said to be getting a lot of movie offers from Telugu filmmakers.

Latest news we hear is Krithi Shetty is all set to work with Tollywood's top actor Nagarjuna. Yes, what you read is right. Krithi Shetty has been roped in to play a key role in Nagarjuna's Bangarraju.

It is one of the most highly anticipated sequels in Tollywood. Nagarjuna has impressed with Krithi Shetty's performance in Uppena. Now, he is planning for Krithi to play the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraju.

Earlier, it was Samantha who was supposed to play Krithi Shetty's role, why the former has backed off is yet to be known. Probably, Samantha could be busy with Bollywood projects because recently Samantha received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the 'Family Man 2'. She made her digital debut with 'The Family Man 2' received rave reviews from critics and the audience alike.

Back to Bangarraju, the film will be helmed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.