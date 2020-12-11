Nagarjuna Bigg Boss Sets Occupied By Jr NTR: Deets Inside

Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the bankable star in Tollywood. Here we have super exciting news for the audience. Jr NTR is going to be the host of a new show on Television. It is going to get telecasted on Gemini TV. If you may recall, Jr NTR hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season-1 which turned out to be an instant hit. He is one of the popular hosts in Tollywood. Jr NTR fans and audience have expected that he would return as the host for season 2 but he couldn’t be part of the show due to work commitments.

If reports are to go anything by, the preparation for the Jr NTR's new show are in full swing and the set is being erected at Annapurna Studios seven acres. Two floors are booked for the show and the theme of the show seems to be similar to Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. More details about the show are yet to be known. Speculations are doing the rounds that the shoot for the show is going to begin shortly. It could be after Bigg Boss Telugu's 4 grand finale. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

On the career front, Jr NTR will next be seen in the much-anticipated film 'RRR'. It is helmed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. The film has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody in prominent roles.