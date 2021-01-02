Nagarjuna Beats Jr NTR: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Jr NTR are the popular stars of Tollywood. They enjoy a massive fan following in different parts of the country. If you may recall, Jr NTR made his TV debut on the small screen in 2017. He hosted the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Later, the Audience were waited for him to return to the screen. Jr NTR was unable to continue other seasons due to work commitments.

Jr NTR fans and audience have waited with bated breath that he would return as the host for Bigg Boss. Later, it was Actor Nani who hosted season 2, it was an instant hit but Nani received a lot of flak on social media for hosting skills. After Nani, it was Nagarjuna who took the charge of Bigg Boss as host and he successfully hosted two seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu. He made show buffs and audience that they can't wait to watch Bigg Boss without him.

The latest TRP chart is out and Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale episode has recorded the highest TVR surpassing the ratings of its previous seasons. The first and second season of Bigg Boss Telugu which were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani had garnered a TRPs of 14.13 AND 15.05 respectively. The fourth season that saw Abhijeet as the winner has recorded 21.7 TVR which is believed to be the highest TRP for any Bigg Boss in India. Likewise, Nagarjuna has managed to beat Jr NTR and Nani's Bigg Boss seasons TRP.

On the career front, Nagarjuna will soon be seen in 'Wild Dog' which is likely to hit the big screens by mid of this year. The film is written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon and it is s produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment banner

Apart from Nagarjuna, the film also features Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in prominent roles.