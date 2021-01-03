Nagarjuna Asks Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Scenes To Be Reshot?

Akhil Akkineni upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor is one of his highly anticipated films considering the fact that past films of the actor failed miserably at the box office. Akhil made a cameo role in Manam, he earned a decent fan following for his killer looks and daredevil stunts.

After that, many Telugu filmmakers might have requested Nagarjuna to launch Akhil into the industry. Nagarjuna thought the audience would appreciate his talent and encourages his movies. He made a debut in Telugu with the movie Akhil, then Hello and followed by Majnu. It's known fact that all the three films were received poor reviews from critics and fans.

Probably, he might have pinned huge hopes on Most Eligible Bachelor co-star Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Nagarjuna is trying a lot to make his son as a bankable actor in Tollywood. The latest news doing the rounds that Nagarjuna is believed to asked Most Eligible Bachelor makers to re-shoot few of the scenes in the second half even if the budget goes overboard.

Nagarjuna is desperately waiting for Most Eligible Bachelor to become a smash hit at the box as his son all three films were turned out to be disasters at the box office. Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor was supposed to release in next week during Sankranthi. The film is likely to get released sometime in March or April.