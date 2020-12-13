And The Winner Of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu is..Nagarjuna Announces Contestant Name

Looks like the viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has witnessed a lot of drama and chaos on the show lately. After Mukku Avinash’s eviction, people are waiting with bated breath who is the last contestant of this season to get evicted from the house. Currently, Six contestants are locked up in the house right from Abhijeet to Monal Gajjar.

Except for Akhil Sarthak, all the contestants have been nominated for this week eviction. As you all might aware Monal Gajjar is all set to bid goodbye to the show. She has a long run in the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house so far and she has successfully overcome all tough situations to make it to the finals. Getting evicted at this moment is really very disappointing news to her and her fans. It’s a known fact that she has received a lot of support and appreciations from her fans and they have rooted for her.

Now, in the recent Bigg Boss Telugu 4 promo video shared on social media. Nagarjuna is seen asking the housemates what they would with cash prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. All of them were seen telling their own reasons and at the end Nagarjuna is seems to be announcing Monal as a winner. To know Why Nagarjuna declared Monal as a winner then we must watch tonight’s episode.