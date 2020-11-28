Nagarjuna To Announce Abhijeet Elimination With Red Card

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Abhijeet is one of the most talked-about contestants on social media. He has earned a huge fan following after he stepped inside of Bigg Boss house. Several girls have a huge crush on him. Looks like Bigg Boss show makers are not happy with Abhijeet’s behavior. Yes, what you read is right. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Abhijeet is likely to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 4. We know you could have a doubt how makers are going to eliminate him? when he is not in the nomination of this week elimination?.

It is being speculated that it is for the first time Bigg Boss are likely to eliminate Abhijeet with a red card indicating his anger manner. Nagarjuna and show makers are going to eliminate Abhijeet with Red Card and makers don’t need contestants should be in the nomination list. The makers can eliminate the contestants based upon their own choice when they don’t like any contestant behavior. Abhijeet is believed to be not showing any kind of interest to play the game and he is making fun at others that had caused major damage to the show. Abhijeet has crossed all the limits and behaving in Bigg Boss as it is like his own home without following rules. In this context, Nagarjuna is likely to eliminate him from the show. We don’t have far this news contain truth but let’s wait and watch for tonight’s episode.