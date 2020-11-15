Nagarjuna and Samantha TV Show Become Massive Flops?

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Samantha are the most popular stars in the entertainment industry. They have a massive fan following in different parts of the country. As you all might aware, currently, Nagarjuna is hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4. It has been more than two months, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is being telecasted but it receiving a lukewarm response from several quarters. The ongoing season is failing to grab the audience's attention due to obvious reasons. The show has registered a solid TRPs rating on its launch date but couldn’t be able to continue for a long time. According to the sources, the average TRPs rating of Bigg Boss weekdays seem to be registered around 5 to 7 TRPs ratings.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni is hosting celebrity talk ‘Sam Jam’ on the OTT platform ‘Aha’. Vijay Deverakonda appeared as the first celebrity on the talk show. It has created much hype amongst the fans and audience. Despite, the hype surrounding it, but Sam Jam show hasn’t got the number of viewers. The show failed to live up to audience expectations. Few of the netizens claim that there’s nothing in the show. They went on said that it’s a boring show. That’s not all, netizens say that they feel ‘Sam Jam’ show like Bathuku Jataka Bandi.

Looks like Samantha’s ‘Sam Jam’ show is heading to become a flop from audience perception. Nagarjuna and Samantha made their way to hosting the shows but they are unable to pull the audience the way they used to do with their movies. Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and Samantha’s ‘Sam Jam’ show turned out to massive flops.