Nagarjuna And Noel Sean Saved Amma Rajasekhar From Eviction, But No Use!

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is receiving a lukewarm response from all quarters. Probably, it could be because of the contestants as they are not entertaining the audience as expected. There’s nothing in the show except a love track between Akhil and Monal. As makers repeatedly showing Akhil and Monal, show buffs lost interest on the show. On the other hand, show buffs are complaining that their votes are getting wasted. As you all know, the elimination will depend on public voting. Recently, few strong contestants like Devi Nagavalli, Divi, Kumar Sai and Swathi Deekshith were eliminated from the house. Netizens claimed that show organisers are saving their favorite contestants from eviction.

They went on made allegations that they have lose trust and hope on Bigg Boss voting. In Saturday episode, Nagarjuna has rubbished all the rumors by stating that third-party audit will check the votes then only they will eliminate the contestants. Nagarjuna confirms that they are going with audience choice in the elimination process.

While coming to the Sunday episode, Nagarjuna gave a big twist to the audience. Amma Rajasekhar was supposed to get eliminated from the house but the show makers have skipped the elimination part as Noel Sean requested not to eliminate any contestant this week as he is leaving the house for health issues.

The latest buzz on social media suggests that Nagarjuna and Noel saved Amma Rajasekhar from eviction but seems to be no use. Your immediate question is why? It is worth mentioning that, Amma Rajasekhar is believed to have nominated for this week's eviction along with Avinash, Abhijeet, Monal and Dethadi Harika. They have saved from elimination but who can stop him in next week's elimination. It is being said on social media Amma Rajasekhar will surely leave the house this weekend. What’s the use for Nagarjuna and Noel to save him for one week. We can’t guarantee who will face eviction this weekend as the voting percentage decided the contestant to be in the house or not. It remains to be seen whether Nagarjuna and Noel's efforts will go in vain or not in tonight’s episode for saving Amma Rajasekhar. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.