Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss Organisers Get Trolled, Find Out Why

Oct 19, 2020, 10:09 IST
- Sakshi Post

There’s no denying in the fact that Bigg Boss is the most loved show on television. The show has become a favorite to the audience when Young Tiger Jr NTR hosted the season-1. Later, the audience continued watching season-2 and season-3. Now, it's season-4 and it is receiving a lot of flak on social media. Show lovers are really not happy with this season as their favorite contestants are getting eliminated from the show. Devi Nagavalli's elimination shocked everyone and it's a huge disappointment for her fans as she is one of the strong contestants in the house.

 In the recent episode, Kumar Sai was evicted from the show. According to the reports, in an unofficial poll, it was Monal and Noel who have been in the danger zone but show makers eliminated Kumar Sai. Netizens are furious over Nagarjuna as he is biased towards the contestants. The latest buzz on social media is that it is Bigg Boss who is playing the safe game to fetch good TRP ratings. How Kumar Sai got eliminated from the show is the most sought after question on social media.

His fans are demanding on social media to bring Kumar Sai back to the show. Earlier, Devi Nagavalli's fans also requested makers to bring her back but they haven’t responded. Reports claim that show makers are believed to have targeted Kumar Sai that’s why they eliminated him. Fans of Kumar Sai who are frustrated with Nagarjuna went on saying on social media that they saved Monal as she will fetch TRP ratings with her triangle story in the house.

That’s not all, they are also complaining that they are losing trust and hope on the show and the general public are expressing displeasure over the show. Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss organizers are getting trolled badly on social media, take a look at the tweets:

Advertisement
Back to Top