Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss Organisers Get Trolled, Find Out Why

There’s no denying in the fact that Bigg Boss is the most loved show on television. The show has become a favorite to the audience when Young Tiger Jr NTR hosted the season-1. Later, the audience continued watching season-2 and season-3. Now, it's season-4 and it is receiving a lot of flak on social media. Show lovers are really not happy with this season as their favorite contestants are getting eliminated from the show. Devi Nagavalli's elimination shocked everyone and it's a huge disappointment for her fans as she is one of the strong contestants in the house.

In the recent episode, Kumar Sai was evicted from the show. According to the reports, in an unofficial poll, it was Monal and Noel who have been in the danger zone but show makers eliminated Kumar Sai. Netizens are furious over Nagarjuna as he is biased towards the contestants. The latest buzz on social media is that it is Bigg Boss who is playing the safe game to fetch good TRP ratings. How Kumar Sai got eliminated from the show is the most sought after question on social media.

His fans are demanding on social media to bring Kumar Sai back to the show. Earlier, Devi Nagavalli's fans also requested makers to bring her back but they haven’t responded. Reports claim that show makers are believed to have targeted Kumar Sai that’s why they eliminated him. Fans of Kumar Sai who are frustrated with Nagarjuna went on saying on social media that they saved Monal as she will fetch TRP ratings with her triangle story in the house.

That’s not all, they are also complaining that they are losing trust and hope on the show and the general public are expressing displeasure over the show. Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss organizers are getting trolled badly on social media, take a look at the tweets:

@StarMaa, nice scripted show you are telecasting,

Save monal for the whole season just for TRP, show her gossips only...

We will going to uninstall @DisneyPlusHS

BTW, Kumar sai tried all his efforts to complete tasks... #BiggBossTelugu4 #MonalGajjar #Nagarjuna #kumarsai — nikhileshwar (@Nikhileshwar_K) October 18, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4

Already #KumarSai unfair elimination tho janalu disappointed unte aa #akhil attitude towards ks ni host navvesi lite teeskodam tho inka negativity vasthundani expect cheyyaledu kada @StarMaa? Not only audience, sometimes channel also should expect the unexpected — capricorn_bbfan (@BbfanCapricorn) October 19, 2020

Unfair elimination of Kumar Sai. @StarMaa thu me bathuku. Why fool people saying votes decide the elimination? #KumarSai deserves to stay in the BB. Inka enduku raa me bokkalo show time bokka #BringBackKumarSai #BiggBossTelugu4. Not fair @iamnagarjuna sir.#justiceforkumarsai — kumar sai anna fan (@MoguduNe) October 19, 2020