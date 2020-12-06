Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss Makers Losing Credibility Because of Monal?

The most recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 broadcasted has again proved that none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna could have hosted the reality show so very well. Nagarjuna has time and again proved that he is the best host for this controversial reality show. Recently, there were rumors that Nagarjuna might not be seen entertaining the audience this year in the show due to the controversies built as he is being biased towards Monal Gajjar. Last night, Nagarjuna said that they are not being partial to any of the contestants.

Netizens are trolling badly for Nagarjuna’s statement about partially. Bigg Boss fans are really frustrated over Nagarjuna and show makers for being biased towards Monal. The reason behind hints that Monal has been nominated 12 times but they have been saving her for a long time.

If you look at social media, several people are requesting Nagarjuna to eliminate Monal as they are unable to watch the show but they aren’t hearing the pleas of the audience. Show makers are keeping on repeating the same mistake in saving Monal. If reports are to go anything, the latest contestant is all set to leave the house this weekend is none other than Mukku Avinash.

Everyone thought it was Monal who is leaving the house but the makers gave a twist to the audience by saving Monal. Netizens are losing faith on the show and it is only because of Monal. Audience are really not voting for her but they are saving and eliminating strong contestants. Netizens are sharing their opinion on Twitter that they won’t vote for anyone because makers know whom to eliminate why to waste our time. Looks like Bigg Boss is losing their own credibility because of Monal. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets which we managed for you:

Ma Telugu ppl Anthe sir,

Sentimental fools 😌😌😌

"ఒక అమ్మాయి ఏడుస్తున్నప్పుడు తెలుగు ప్రజలందరూ కరిగిపోతారు"

Ah scene mind lo undi anuknta #Monal ki 😌 Ade played season motham #BiggBossTelugu4 — 🅰luri R🅰vi Tej🅰 (@aluriraviteja) December 6, 2020

Nagarjuna garu,

Meeku ee monal meda intha picha enti.

Amala garu BB choodaru emo#BiggBossTelugu4 #Nagarjuna — Gpraveen3097 (@gpraveen3097) December 5, 2020

Nagarjuna :

Its Impossible for Partiality in BiggBoss. Reality:

BiggBoss will never run without Partiality.

They bring out trueselves of contestants by using Partiality. #BiggBossTelugu4 #Nagarjuna — SatwikMathangi (@seven_week) December 5, 2020

Monal save avadam this shows how audience falls for sympathy easily ... she cries next week too don’t be surprised if she stands at runner up position! #BiggBossTelugu4 — Abhishikth (@Abhishi71219366) December 6, 2020

Star Maa is seriously embarrassing themselves. Every unofficial poll is against Monal, how can they still save her #BiggBossTelugu4 — niv (@becauseyouhave2) December 6, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4@StarMaa

Don’t understand why you save Monal by eliminating many strong contestants. Do you still see some room for running triangle love stories and weekend skins shows. Bro, the game coming to an end and please stop your ugly game play. #eliminatemonal — Ravi Kumar Maddipudi (@RaviMaddipudi) December 5, 2020

Worst season ever bro kavalani Abhi ni target chesthu,monal and akhil ni save chesthunnaru pakka idhi script 🙏#Abhika #Abhijeet 👍👌#BiggBossTelugu4 — పవన-చరణం 🙏❤ (@PkRamcharan) December 5, 2020

Monal moham di confession room ki velli edchi em prove cheyali ani..siggu vundali dhaniki wrong ani prove avvagane sympathy start chesindhi ilanti chetha dhanni veellu save chesthunnaru #BiggBossTelugu4 — Ramya1494 (SAM & MAHESH FAN) 💕💕 (@Ramya1494) December 5, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4

Ee week #akhil kuda nominations lo unnadu. So Akhil undaga kuda monal save ayindi ante she has good fanbase.

Won't be surprised if harika or ariyana get eliminated next week. — Urstruly (@Balajitweetss) December 5, 2020

Idi public opinion, I am pretty sure bigg boss won't differ much from this, but Avinash got eliminated over monal.

Monal emaina sponsorship ichinda ra meeku inni sarlu save chestnaru #BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/SLSTbrlBZd — V D (@vdsays) December 5, 2020