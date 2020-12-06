Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss Makers Losing Credibility Because of Monal?

Dec 06, 2020, 09:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

The most recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 broadcasted has again proved that none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna could have hosted the reality show so very well. Nagarjuna has time and again proved that he is the best host for this controversial reality show. Recently, there were rumors that Nagarjuna might not be seen entertaining the audience this year in the show due to the controversies built as he is being biased towards Monal Gajjar. Last night, Nagarjuna said that they are not being partial to any of the contestants.

Netizens are trolling badly for Nagarjuna’s statement about partially. Bigg Boss fans are really frustrated over Nagarjuna and show makers for being biased towards Monal. The reason behind hints that Monal has been nominated 12 times but they have been saving her for a long time.

If you look at social media, several people are requesting Nagarjuna to eliminate Monal as they are unable to watch the show but they aren’t hearing the pleas of the audience. Show makers are keeping on repeating the same mistake in saving Monal. If reports are to go anything, the latest contestant is all set to leave the house this weekend is none other than Mukku Avinash.

Everyone thought it was Monal who is leaving the house but the makers gave a twist to the audience by saving Monal. Netizens are losing faith on the show and it is only because of Monal. Audience are really not voting for her but they are saving and eliminating strong contestants. Netizens are sharing their opinion on Twitter that they won’t vote for anyone because makers know whom to eliminate why to waste our time. Looks like Bigg Boss is losing their own credibility because of Monal. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets which we managed for you:

