Nagarjuna Akkineni Planning To Save This Popular Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant?

Jabadarsth Avinash is making headlines for obvious reasons. As you all know, he stepped into the house as the second wild card entry and he has been entertaining the audience ever since he stepped into the house. He is working hard to survive in the house for a long time. Avinash is putting enough effort in every task to impress the audience. One thing is sure, without Avinash, Bigg Boss is a kind of nothing, there are few audiences who are watching the show for his comedy. The latest news doing the rounds that Jabardasth Avinash won the immunity for the next two weeks. The immunity works only if Avinash escapes this week's elimination. Currently, Avinash is in the danger zone. There’s no clue whether he will leave the house this weekend or not.

All of his fans are praying Avinash should get save this week, if not the immunity will get wasted as it is a bumper offer for him to reach the grand finale. Looks like Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss show organizers are trying a lot to put him in top five finalist. He deserves or not is a secondary thing but the makers seem to be thinking to do some justice to him. For those who are new to the story, Avinash is believed to have quit from Jabardasth show to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

He was keeping in on saying how he has chosen Bigg Boss over Jabardasth. This show is really important to him to prove himself, as he lost job in Jabardasth, the makers might want to help him with Bigg Boss as making him to be in top five finalists. It wouldn’t be wrong, if we said, they are being kind to him and planning to save him at any cost. Let’s wait and watch what’s in store for him. Don't forget to watch this space for more updates.