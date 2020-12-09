HYDERABAD: On Wednesday afternoon BiggBoss 4 Telugu Host, actor Nagarjuna tweeted his angst against the Apple.

Tagging the company and its APP Store in India he wrote "" BE CAREFUL When you buy Apple products from Apple store India… Their service and policies are one sided and terrible"" along with an angry emoji.

Now what was the product that he bought and the defect in it is yet to be known, and we have to wait for a clarity from the 'King' Nag himself.

This tweet led to a series of responses from his fans enquiring about what happened happened, and if by chance was his phone hacked and that he should also bring the brand APPLE to its knees.

The Bigg Boss4 Telugu Host has also pinned the tweet on his account indicating how upset the actor is over the product and the company service. This means business and we are yet to see any response from Apple with regards to his tweet as yet.

Will Nagarjuna please stand up and explain what happened?

Check Out his Tweet Here:

BE CAREFUL When you buy Apple products from Apple store India… Their service and policies are one sided and terrible!! 😡@Apple @AppleSupport

— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 9, 2020

