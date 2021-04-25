Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog Trending On Netflix Across The Globe

Nagarjuna was last seen in his latest release Wild Dog, which despite receiving positive reviews, was declared as an average grosser. By the time of its release, corona cases had started increasing and people feared to going to theatres to watch films.

Now, three weeks after its theatrical release, Wild Dog premiered on Netflix and received an overwhelming response in all the languages. Movie buffs who missed watching the film in theatres are awe-struck by the story, screenplay and making.

Wild Dog is trending on top India on Netflix, and the film has got exceptional response in other countries as well. The film is also trending in USA, UK, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Singapore.

Ashishor Solomon has directed the film, while Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy together have bankrolled Wild Dog under Matinee Entertainment banner. Stay tuned for updates.