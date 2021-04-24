Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog Releases On Netflix To Optimistic Response

South Indian superstar Nagarjuna is well known to North audiences as well. His latest action-thriller flick Wild Dog had its theatrical release on 2nd April 2021. The movie has garnered positive reviews from critics as well as the audiences since its theatrical release.

Wild Dog is inspired by true events alluding to the bravery of the officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who carry out covert missions on foreign territories. Written and directed by Ashishor Solomon, the movie is meant for the unsung heroes who keep their anonymity under wraps and is a tribute for them.

Nagarjuna has impressed big time with his salt and pepper look and raw acting. Ashishor Solomon too won appreciations for his engaging narration. Many lauded the team for breathtaking action blocks which were on par with Hollywood films. The top-notch production values of Matinee Entertainment were other major assets of the film made on a lavish scale.

Dia Mirza was paired opposite Nagarjuna in the film, while Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni essayed crucial roles.

Due to covid-19 second wave across the country, the film’s theatrical run ended within few weeks and it is now streaming on Netflix. The film has been getting an optimistic response on OTT platform as the Telugu version is trending top India wide on Netflix. It is also available in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Wild Dog has also set a South India record with millions of views in a couple of days. Since the content has Pan India appeal, Wild Dog is well-received in other languages all well. Interestingly, the Tamil version is trending on fifth position countrywide.