Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 TRP Has Broken All Records

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s hosted reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is receiving mixed response from show lovers. Any Telugu Bigg Boss is termed as the best controversial show. At the beginning of the show, it makes the audience a bit dull but after a few eliminations, the show becomes intriguing not only among the contestants but even with the audience. Show lovers will pray for their favorite contestants not to get eliminated from the show. They will be on a mission to vote them whenever their favorite contestant is in the nomination list.

Recently, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was premiered with a bang. Bigg Boss Telugu 4, which telecasts between 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm every day, went on air on September 6. It received a fantastic response. According to sources, the opening episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has registered 18.7 TRP ratings. It went on to dethrone the previous seasons rating.

Due to COVID-19 situation, most of the people are staying indoors and they are enjoying the show. If you are looking forward to tonight's episode, then, we have some interesting news in our store. Avinash who rose to fame with comedy show Jabardasth is all set to make a wild card entry in tonight's episode. Avinash is expected to bring some change in the show with his presence. Let’s wait and watch.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is into the second week, Gangavva, Noel, Monal, Sohel, Karate Kalyani, Kumar Sai, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Abhijeet are nominated for this week's eviction. Watch this space for more updates, we will soon inform who are in safe and the danger zone.