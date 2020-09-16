Konidela Nagababu announced on social media that he tested positive for Covid-19 disease and promised that he will win over it. He also said that he will donate plasma post recovery.

The producer turned actor entered Television as judge of comedy shows and he started judging new show, Adirindi on Zee Telugu. The show completed 25 episodes and the young comedians from the show became popular.

Nagababu resumed shooting for the show in July and he even conducted his daughter Niharika Konidela's engagement recently. He took all the precautions at work and at home.

Still, he seems to have contracted the virus somehow. He said that he will be positive about being Covid positive and will donate plasma upon recovery.

Recently, SS Rajamouli and his family members including MM Keeravani contracted the disease. Keeravani and his son, Kaala Bhairava donated plasma post recovery.