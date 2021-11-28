Naga Shaurya's 'LAKSHYA' Theatrical Trailer On December 1st

Young and versatile actor Naga Shaurya who’s riding high with the success of his last movie Varudu Kaavalenu is awaiting the release of his sports drama film ‘LAKSHYA’ directed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi. The film is all set for its theatrical release worldwide on December 10th. Today, the makers have come up with release date of theatrical trailer.

Lakshya’s theatrical trailer will be dropped on December 1st and the poster shows intense workout of Naga Shaurya. He is seen doing tyre exercise here with one hand, since his other hand was injured. Shaurya looks dashing as he flaunts his biceps.

Lakshya is credited as India's first film based on the ancient sport of archery, while Naga Shaurya will be seen in a completely new look. He will appear in two different looks in the movie which has completed all the production and post-production formalities.

Ketika Sharma has played the leading lady, while Jagapathi Babu will be seen in a vital role. Presented by Sonali Narang, the film is produced by Narayan Das K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar in Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, and Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners.

Director Santhossh Jagarlapudi came up with first of its kind story and Kaala Bhairava rendered soundtracks for the movie, while Raam Reddy handled cinematography. Junaid is the editor.

Cast: Naga Shaurya, Ketika Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar etc.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi

Producers: Narang Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar

Cinematographer: Raam Reddy

Music Director: Kaala Bhairava

Editor: Junaid

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar, BA Raju