Naga Shaurya's Krishna Vrinda Vihari Theatrical Release Date Out

Promising hero Naga Shaurya is awaiting the release of a different rom-com Krishna Vrinda Vihari directed by Anish R Krishna under the happening production house Ira Creations. Here comes update on release date of the movie. Krishna Vrinda Vihari will be gracing the cinemas on September 23rd.

The team made the announcement through this cool and romantic poster. Shaurya affectionately hugs Shirley Setia sideways and plants a kiss on her cheeks. Holding each other’s hands, Shaurya and Shirley look loveable together. Both are seen dressed up in traditional attires.

It’s nearly one month for the film’s release and the makers will kick-start the new set of promotions very soon. Previously, the film’s teaser was released to overwhelming response.

Naga Shaurya has played the role of a Brahmin, where Shirley Setia will be seen as his love interest. Yesteryear actress Radhika Sarathkumar will be seen in an important role in the movie produced by Usha Mulpuri. Shankar Prasad Mulpuri is presenting the movie.

Mahati Swara Sagar has scored music for the movie. Sai Sriram is the cinematographer and Tammiraju is the editor.