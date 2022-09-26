Naga Shaurya's Krishna Vrinda Vihari First Weekend Collections

Naga Shaurya is basking in the success of his latest outing Krishna Vrinda Vihari. The film is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. According to reports, the film has managed to earn $44k on Sunday alone in USA.

The film is set to cross $100k at the USA box office.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari made the business of Rs 1.5 cr on Sunday at the box office. The total gross collections of Krishna Vrinda Vihari is said to be Rs 15 cr gross, as per the sources.

The makers are yet to reveal the official figures of Krishna Vrinda Vihari. Krishna Vrinda Vihari directed by Anish R Krishna.

Naga Shaurya appeared in a traditional role as a youngster from an orthodox family. He won the hearts of the audience with his diction and body language. Brahmaji, Satya and Vennela Kishore are seen in key roles.