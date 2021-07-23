Naga Shaurya Shares New Working Still From His Film With Anish Krishna, Ira Creations

Handsome Actor Naga Shaurya and the talented Director Anish Krishna’s rom-com flick from Ira Creations is currently being filmed in Hyderabad. Some hilarious scenes involving lead cast are being shot in the schedule.

Hero Naga Shaurya shared a working still and going by it, scenes between these two will be highly entertaining. Funny part is Shaurya calls Brahmaji as his Thammudu. Naga Shaurya’s tweet reads: “Na thammudu @actorbrahmaji kothaga industry ki vachadu. Mi andari support thanaki undali. Please support young talent #IRA4 #NS22 .”

Naga Shaurya plays a first of its kind role in the movie and unlike his roles in his previous movies, he will be seen in an amusing character.

Shirley Setia is the female lead and yesteryear actress Radhika will be seen in an important role. The film will also features many comedy actors in prominent roles.

Tipped to be a surpassing family entertainer, the yet to be titled film is produced by Usha Mulpuri, while Shankar Prasad Mulpuri presents it.

Mahati Swara Sagar renders tunes for this film, while Sai Sriram handles cinematography.

The presence of star comedians Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Satya assures the film will be high on humor.