Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma, Lakshmi Sowjanya, Sithara Entertainments’ Varudu Kaavalenu Teaser Out

Promising young hero Naga Shaurya’s Varudu Kaavalenu is carrying enthusiastic reports, since first glimpse and two songs got terrific response from all the corners. Tipped to be a perfect family entertainer, Ritu Varma has played the leading lady opposite Naga Shaurya in the film that marks directorial debut of Lakshmi Sowjanya. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film on Sithara Entertainments.

Producer Naga Vamsi wishing his Babai S Radhakrishna on his birthday, has unveiled teaser of Varudu Kaavalenu. It’s an enchanting love story of two youngsters with different mindsets. While Ritu Varma is a perfectionist who always wants the best and is unsatisfied with all the men she meets in matchmaking sessions, Naga Shaurya is a calm-going person who is deeply in love with Ritu Varma and he never misses any opportunity to impress her. She’s already 30 and that’s the big concern for her mother played by Nadhiya.

The teaser is full of mesmerizing moments, wherein Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma captivates with their performances. Their chemistry is magical. Director Lakshmi Sowjanya on debut came up with a winning script and she must be lauded for handling the subject proficiently.

Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma’s cinematography and Vishal Chandrashekhar’s music complement each other’s work, wherein production design is very lavish.

Overall, Varudu Kaavalenu teaser increases expectations and assures the film is going to be an out and out entertainer comprising of all the commercial elements.

Varudu Kaavalenu’s entire shooting has been wrapped up and post-production works are happening. The film will release in October, as announced by the makers through the teaser.

Cast: Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma, Murali Sharma, Nadiya, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Harsha Vardhan