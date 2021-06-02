Naga Shaurya Ranked Fifth in Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Men - 2020 List

Young Hero Naga Shaurya is a heartthrob of women in the Telugu states. He has been setting major fitness goals to his fans and followers in the recent times. The actor has become a fitness freak ever since his Aswathama movie and is taking it to a new level with huge perseverance and serious lifestyle changes.

And with that, he is ranked fifth in the Prestigious Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Men - 2020 list. We have seen two different looks of the actor from two films - Lakshya and Varudu Kavalenu. The difference the actor showed in his looks and the genres of the two films is said to be the reason why he is the Most Desirable Man.

In Lakshya, he plays a tough sportsman and underwent a sensational transformation with his Six-Pack abs. The look when released, made people's jaws drop. In every picture we see, we get to feel the hard work the actor has put in to achieve that. The surprise is far from over. In Varudu Kavalenu, he looks more like a classy gentleman looking dapper in formals and blazers.

Along with Lakshya and Varudu Kavalenu, the actor has his diary full with two more projects - Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai and a film with Ira Creations. The actor confidently says 2021 and beyond are going to be even special from his side.