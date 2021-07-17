Naga Shaurya Goes Shirtless, Flaunts His Chiseled Body

Young actor Naga Shaurya is a heartthrob and managed to make females go weak in knees with his charming personality. The chocolate boy of Tollywood is quite passionate about his work. If you don’t believe us, here’s the proof for you. He shared the latest picture of him with an amazing caption. Here’s the tweet posted by him.

The importance isn’t always about the picture, it’s about the message.

Work for it, Earn it, Cherish it.

Whatever May it is! pic.twitter.com/AKYBP9JnNJ — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) July 17, 2021

Speaking about his films, Naga Shaurya has amazing films in his pipeline with various filmmakers in Telugu. Currently, he is finishing back-to-back scenes of his upcoming film Lakshya, which is being helmed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi.

The film is jointly produced by Sharrath Marar and Narayan Das Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Lakshya features Jagapathu Babu and Sachin Khedekar in crucial roles. Ketika Sharma is the female lead.

