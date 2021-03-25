Naga Shaurya’s Archery Based Film Lakshya In Final Schedule

During ancient times, Archery was used for hunting and to combat danger from wild animals. Its presence and importance in many mythological stories can never be forgotten. The people whom we treat as great warriors and God are always seen holding a bow and now it has paved its path on to the silver screen. India’s first movie based on archery, 'Lakshya' is coming soon to theatres.

The sports drama starring Naga Shaurya and Ketika Sharma and directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi promises to be entertaining and exciting.

The movie portrays Naga Shaurya in a never before seen look. The movie is presented by Sonali Narang, Produced by NarayanaDas K. Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, And Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd banners. Ketika Sharma is playing the leading lady in the film while versatile actor Jagapathi Babu is playing a crucial role.

Naga Shaurya's 20th film, 'Lakshya' is being made for the first time in India with a backdrop of ancient archery along with all commercial aspects. 80% of the shoot has been completed and the film is currently undergoing post production works.

Archery as a sport was included in the Summer Olympics in the year 1900 and since then it has become an important part in the sporting community. The sport requires a keen eye, discipline and top-notch concentration. India is trying to make its mark in this sport by producing many talented archers. The teaser which was released on Naga Shaurya’s birthday has an amazing number views and it shows glimpses of a flick which is going to make us sit at the edges of our seat.The film has Naga Shaurya, Ketika Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar as the lead cast. The film is co-produced by Narang Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar,It is written and directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi. The makers of the movie are yet to announce release date of the film.