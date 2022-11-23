Naga Chaitanya's  NC22 First Look, Title Out

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project under the direction of leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on the floors a couple of months back. Tentatively titled NC22, the film has Krithi Shetty as the female lead.

NC 22 project is one of the most expensive films in the career of the Akkineni hero. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film in prestigious manner under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

As the coolest and versatile actor celebrating his 36th birthday today, 23 November, makers unveiled a special surprise for fans and movie lovers. The makers have locked the intriguing title "Custody" and shared the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya in a ferocious avatar.

From the poster it is evident that Naga Chaitanya will be seen in honest and determined police officer "A Shiva," who stands tall against all odds to be the change he wishes to see. It appears that A Shiva must fight his own system for something in which he believes and stands.

The passionate filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, presented Chay in an entirely new avatar that is both impressive and exciting. He is also known for giving each of his films a unique tagline. Similarly, the tagline for Custody is 'A Venkat Prabhu Hunt.

You Must be the Change You Wish to See in The World

The film's ensemble cast and brilliant technical team are currently busy with filming. The film will be made with high production values and technical standards. Arvind Swami playing the antagonist role while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others.

The legendary father-son duo Maestro, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. Pavan Kumar will be presenting this ambitious project. Abburi Ravi Penning the dialogues while SR Kathir is handling the cinematography.

