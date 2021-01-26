Naga Chaitanya's Love Story Makers Reject Warangal Srinu's Fancy Offer

Actor Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film 'Love Story' will have a theatrical release on April 16. After seeing the film's posters and teasers, Naga Chaitanya fans cannot wait to watch the film on the big screens. It is for the first time, Naga Chaitanya will be sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi.

The latest news doing the rounds that Distributor Warangal Srinu who bought the Nizam rights of Ravi Teja's starrer KRACK. He is also looking forward to associate with Love Story filmmakers. According to trusted sources, Warangal Srinu seems to have offered Rs 11 cr to purchase the Nizam rights of 'Love Story'. Sadly, The producers of Love Story have rejected the offers and they are planning to have own release with Dil Raju. The offer made by Warangal Srinu is really a fancy deal to Naga Chaitanya's film. The answers are best known to them why they have rejected it. And There's no official report why Love Story makers have denied to sell for him.

The film is directed by Shekhar Kammula, the film was scheduled to release in 2020 but they couldn't release it duet to Coronavirus outbreak. The film is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Stay tuned for more updates.