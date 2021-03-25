Naga Chaitanya's Love Story 'Evo Evo Kalale' Song Will Be Out Today

Actor Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starring 'Love Story' has been in the news since its inception. The latest news we hear is Evo Evo Kalale song from Love story features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is going to launch by Superstar Mahesh Babu at 10.08 am on March 25 i.e today itself.

Only one hour left for the song to be out. It is the 4th single from the Love Story film. Earlier Naga Chaithanya has shared this piece of news with his fans and audience, he wrote: " My most favorite song #EvoEvoKalale from #LoveStory will be released by @urstrulyMahesh garu on 25th March at 10:08AM. @pawanch19 @bhaskarabhatla @NakulAbhyankar @jonitamusic @sekharkammula @SVCLLP@sai_pallavi92 #AmigosCreations @adityamusic @niharikagajula".

The film directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is touted to be based on the inter-caste love story, where we can see Naga Chaithanya as Revanth and Sai Pallavi as Mounica. The songs Ay Pilla, Nee Chitram Choosi, and Saranga Dariya have struck a chord among music lovers.

As you all might be aware that Saranga Dariya's song of 'Love Story' has garnered 50 million views still counting on Youtube. Saranga Dariya's song has created much hype amongst the audience. The film is slated for release on April 16, 2021. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.