Naga Chaitanya's Custody Shooting Wrapped Up

Yuva Samrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project Custody directed by leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu is being made prestigiously on a grand scale with high production values and top-notch technical standards under Srinivasaa Chitturi’s production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project.

The entire shooting of Custody has been wrapped up today. The team shared a video to make this announcement. Director Venkat Prabhu said, "Chaitu is now released from our custody". Then, Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Shetty together said, "We will take you all into Custody on May 12th. Let's all meet in the theatres.”

Every update regarding 'Custody' has received a tremendous response. Along with the already-released glimpses, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's first-look posters were also received well.

Arvind Swami is playing the antagonist role while Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others.

Custody is one of the most expensive films in the career of Naga Chaitanya. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja together scored the music for the movie. Abburi Ravi penned the dialogues while SR Kathir is handling the cinematography.

Rajeevan is the production designer and DY Satyanarayana is the art director.

Custody will have its theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2023.