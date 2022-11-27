Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Vacation Pics Viral, But There's A Twist!

Months after parting ways with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, actor Naga Chaitanya is facing rumours of dating 'Major' actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Although the actor has neither denied nor confirmed the same, a recent picture of him with Sobhita has been creating a buzz on social media.

The picture shows the duo allegedly on a romantic vacation at a foreign destination.

However, several fans on Twitter pointed out that the picture has been edited to look like they’re together.

Earlier, when Naga appeared on Siddharth Kanan's show, he was asked what comes to his mind when he hears Sobhita's name. Nodding at the name which was followed by a hearty chuckle, the actor reportedly said, "I'm just gonna smile."

Chaitanya was spotted spending quality time with Sobhita at his residence a few months back and the two reportedly looked comfortable in each other's presence.

Samantha and Naga, who tied the knot in October 2017, announced their separation last year.

Responding to an article released by an online entertainment portal, which claimed that the 'Family Man' star is planting negative stories about Chaitanya, the actor said wrote people need to "grow up".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita has an interesting lineup of projects which include a sequel to ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Night Manager, and the Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’.

Naga, on the other hand, will be seen in will be seen playing a cop in the film titled 'Custody'.

The film, which is multilingual in Tamil and Telugu, was also scripted by Venkat Prabhu. The female lead in the movie is played by Keerthy Suresh.

Naga Chaitanya is marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Interestingly, Venkat Prabhu will make his foray Telugu industry with this bilingual.

Touted as a commercial entertainer, the film will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar.

