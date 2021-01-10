Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story Teaser' Is Out!

Tollywood hero Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story teaser is released. Sekhar Kammula is the director of the film. Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Satyam Rajesh and Thagubothu Ramesh will be seen in key roles in the movie. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. Pawan Ch is the music director of the film. Here is the teaser, just give a look at it.

Decoding the teaser, Naga Chaitanya will be seen as Revanth whereas Sai Pallavi will be seen as Mounika. We think that Chay will be seen as a fitness trainer. In the video, one could see the poster, 'Revanth Fitness Centre'. The background music of the teaser is really awesome. Let us wait and see how the film is going to be. Another news is that film is give a message on honour killing.

The film was supposed to hit the theatres in 2020 but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been postponed to January 14, 2021.