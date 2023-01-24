Naga Chaitanya Reacts To Balakrishna's Offensive Comments

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a senior actor in Tollywood. For sure, he must know how to speak in public. Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy success meet was held on Sunday at JRC Convention. The actor made an offensive reference on the occasion.

During his speech, Balakrishna stated, "My father NTR had some contemporaries. Ranga Rao, (referring to SV Ranga Rao), Akkineni, Thokkineni and some others," Balakrishna said.

His comments on the Akkineni family didn't go down well with the audience and Akkineni fans. Balakrishna has been facing a lot of wrath on social media.

Now, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has reacted to Balakrishna's comments. Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu and S.V Ranga Rao garu's creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu cinema. Disrespecting is disregarding ourselves." Here's the tweet posted by him: