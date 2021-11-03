Naga Chaitanya Moving Out, Samantha To Stay In Same House?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's separation has hurt many folks. A couple of days ago, Chay and Sam have made an official statement on living their lives separately. Samantha after her divorce statement is sharing her thoughts and opinions through her social media. We all know that Samantha is an avid social media user. She is sharing some thought provoking posts on her Instagram account. Through #mommysaid, Samantha has been sharing some quotes. Recently, Samantha shared a quote that read, "Little by little, day by day, what is meant for you will find its way." Here is the post.

Now, the news is about where Samantha is going to stay. It looks like Samantha is going to stay in her old house as it is evident from the pictures that she is sharing on her Instagram. According to the reports, Naga Chaitanya is moving out of the house and is likely to stay in a posh house in Banjara Hills. However, there is no official information regarding this.

On October 2nd, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya shared a statement about their separation. Chay and Sam have decided to end their relationship due to irreconcilable differences. According to the reports, the legal proceedings are currently underway.

On the professional front, Samantha is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Shaakuntalam. On the other hand, she also signed two Tamil-Telugu bilingual movies.