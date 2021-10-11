Naga Chaitanya Launches Raj Tarun's Anubhavinchu Raja Title Song

Young and talented hero Raj Tarun has teamed up with director Sreenu Gavireddy for an out and out entertainer Anubhavinchu Raja being produced by Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd, in association with Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVCLLP).

King Akkineni Nagarjuna launched first look of Anubhavinchu Raja, while mega power star Ram Charan unleashed teaser of the movie. Today, Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya released title song of the movie.

Naga Chaitanya said, “I’m very happy to be launching first song from Anubhavinchu Raja. I’ve just watched the song, it’s really beautiful. Ram Miriyala’s voice, Gopi Sundar’’s music and Bhaskarabhatla’s lyrics worked well for the song. I’ve also watched the movie and I’ve enjoyed it thoroughly. Raj Tharun showed two different variations in two halves of the film. It looks to be a complete entertainer package with really nice image. I wish the entire team of Anubhavinchu Raja all the best.”

Scored by Gopi Sundar, the song begins on funny note describing the good fortune of protagonist who enjoys life to the fullest. Kodi Pandelu, record dancing and other Sankranthi specials are seen in the song. Ram Miriyala crooned the number with his high pitch vocals, while lyrics penned by Bhaskarabhatla are humorous. Visuals look colorful, wherein choreography is neat. This gives a perfect start to the music promotions of the film.

Kashish Khan is the leading lady opposite Raj Tarun in the movie produced by Supriya Yarlagadda. Bhaskarabhatla is the lyricist and Chota K Prasad is the editor.

Currently in post-production stages, Anubhavinchu Raja is gearing up for its theatrical release.

Cast: Raj Tarun, Kashish Khan, Posani Krishna Murali, Aadukalam Naren, Ajay, Sudharshan, Tempar Vamsi, Aadharsh Bhalakrishna, Ravi Krishna, Bhupal Raju, Ariyana