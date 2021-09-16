Naga Chaitanya Has Just One Condition For Media Interviews And He is Right!

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is one of finest actors in Tollywood. He has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood. Most of us know that Naga Chaitanya is the coolest actor under the Sun. The Tollywood Yuva Samrat married gorgeous actress Samantha in 2017. After three years of marriage, there are rumours that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are heading for a divorce.

For the past few weeks, speculations are rife Samantha and Chaitanya are parting ways. There was also a report which said that the couple even met a family counsellor to sort out their differences. Although we haven't heard anything from the horse's mouth yet, Samantha's conspicuous absence during Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations as also her failing to wish Amala on her birthday raised eyebrows and added fuel to more speculation. However, the actress did share her thoughts on Chai's Love Story trailer with the latter replying to her tweet.

Chaitanya dropped the trailer of Love Story on the internet with: "So happy to be finally putting this out… Can’t wait to see you all at the theatre’s again!"

Samantha tweeted, WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92 and she did not tag Chai. In another tweet, which has now been deleted, the actress mentioned that only Chai could do such roles to which the actor replied, "Thanks Sam."

Now, while, all this conversation was happening in the virtual world, rumour mills are abuzz with talks that there is indeed trouble in paradise. Why would Samantha delete her appreciation tweet for Chai?

Meanwhile, Chaitanya is gearing up for Love Story promotions apparently, he has put in a strict request for journalists not to ask personal questions. Now, this may add fuel to fire, we think Chai is right in asking people to respect his privacy. The actor's personal life is nobody's business and it is only right that Chaitanya promote his most awaited movie Love Story as part of his commitment to the filmmakers in the most professional manner.

Kudos to the Tollywood actor for the way he is handling the entire thing.