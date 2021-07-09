Naga Chaitanya Bollywood Debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Telugu Star Naga Chaitanya will be starring in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film marks the Bollywood debut of the Akkineni actor and he has joined the team which is currently in the middle of a crucial schedule in Ladakh.

Naga Chaitanya posted a picture from the shooting spot on his Twitter account making the news of his Bollywood debut official. He is seen alongside Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan. Both the stars are seen in Army Attire.

Naga Chaitanya underwent strict fitness regimes and training to portray the role to perfection. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forest Gump. Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Production jointly produce the film. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor as the female lead.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the much awaited Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula. And the actor also wrapped up shooting for his upcoming project titled, Thank You, directed by Vikram K Kumar.