Naga Chaitanya Follows Ex-wife Samantha's Footsteps, Deets Inside

Looks like Akkineni Nagarjuna is walking in the footsteps of his ex-wife—Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It's been a while since the duo announced their separation. However, on the professional front, the two actors are going great guns.

If you are wondering what we meant when we said that Naga Chaitanya is following the footsteps of ex wife Samantha, read on. We all know that Samantha made her digital debut in the series 'The Family Man 2'.

he series was widely acclaimed by fans. the Post Family Man series, Samantha is also making her entry in a Hollywood film—'Love of Arrangements".

Naga Chaitanya seems to have taken Samantha's route as he is said to have signed up for the web series, Dhootha. The series is said to be a supernatural horror.

The web series will be directed by Vikram K Kumar of 13B, 24, and Manam fame. Naga Chaitanya's Dhootha series will be released by end of this year.

