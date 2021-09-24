Naga Chaitanya To Beat Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu: Deets Inside

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya should be feeling on top of the world. As you all know, Naga Chaitanya's Love Story has gathered fantastic reviews from all quarters. After a long time, theatres are running housefull since the very first show.

Thanks to Naga Chaitanya's Love Story. That's not all, the makers of the movie and trade experts are expecting the film will have a solid opening at the box office.

Love Story is said to have released in around 900 theatres across the globe. Love Story is the first film to have a massive release after the second wave of COVID 19.

A buzz on social media suggests that Naga Chaitanya's Love Story is likely to beat Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan's records in Ceeded area.

It is being said that Love Story First day collections from cedeed areas will be way higher than films of Mahesh Babu or Pawan Kalyan got. It now remains to be seen ow much the film would collect on its opening day in the Ceeded region.

Let's wait and watch which film Love Story is going to break among Mahesh and Pawan films.

Love Story is directed by Sekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi, Rajeev Kankala are seen in key roles.